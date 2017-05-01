Elon Musk loves Norway, and a quick ride through capital city Oslo shows why

Tesla CEO Elon Musk loves Norway, once deeming it an "amazingly awesome country."

Norway seems to love him back, selecting him earlier this year for its "Oslo Business for Peace" award for his work to promote alternatives to fossil fuels.

The Scandinavian country has now become a model for electric car ownership. It boasts the highest rates of electric vehicles in the world, with the government offering generous subsidies and incentives to bolster adoption.

During my tour of Oslo, Norway's capital and most populous city, I spotted Teslas and Nissan Leafs on almost every street.