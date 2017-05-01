With Apple set to report second-quarter profits Tuesday, it's only a little bit of an exaggeration to say all of Wall Street's about to get a little bit of a raise.

That's because the spring is when Apple typically announces its annual dividend hike. After a 24 percent jump in Apple shares this year, their yield is just about 1.6 percent, well below its peak and even below the yield of the Standard & Poor's 500 and its corresponding ETFs like IVV and SPY which yield roughly 1.9 percent.

And that matters, even to people who don't directly own Apple shares, because the world's most-valuable company —that is sitting on a stockpile of cash that has topped $250 billion — is a core holding of both index mutual funds and the inexpensive exchange-traded funds held by more than 5 million U.S. households, according to the Investment Company Institute.