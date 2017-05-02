A simple trick could save you thousands of dollars on your mortgage payment

How much more it costs to own vs. rent in your state Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 | 3:27 PM ET | 01:23

Before you buy, a good rule of thumb is to make sure your total monthly housing payment doesn't consume more than 30 percent of your take-home pay. Bach also recommends having a down payment of at least 10 percent, though more is always better.

When it comes to getting a mortgage, he recommends a 30-year fixed mortgage for most people: "They are simple. They're also a great deal when interest rates are low, since they lock in that low rate for the next 30 years."

That being said, 30-year mortgages often "end up being more profitable for the bank than for you," he notes. "Say you buy a home for $250,000. If you get a typical 30-year mortgage at five percent, your mortgage payments over the 30 years will wind up totaling about $483,000.

"Think about that. You bought a $250,000 home and it actually cost you $480,00!"

That extra $233,000 you paid in interest went straight to the bank.