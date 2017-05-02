Asian markets set to open higher after Wall Street, Fed remarks awaited

Apple reported after the bell and guided to third quarter revenues of around$44.5 billion, a bit below market consensus. Apple is down 2.4% in the post-market, although some focus now also turns to Tesla and Facebook, which have both performed very well of late.

Overnight, oil prices sharply extended losses just before Tuesday's settlement, with U.S. crude breaking below $48 a barrel for the first time in more than a month.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures and international benchmark Brent crude were both down more than 2 percent. The contracts surrendered gains earlier in the session as rising output in the United States, Canada and Libya offset news of falling production in Russia and OPEC.