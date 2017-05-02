Twitter pops 4% after billionaire investor Cuban buys shares as AI play

Mark Cuban: Twitter has finally got their act together on AI 38 Mins Ago | 01:17

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban told CNBC on Tuesday he started buying Twitter after the company got its act together on artificial intelligence.

Twitter shares rose more than 4 percent Tuesday after Cuban's comment.

In an interview on "Squawk Alley," the "Shark Tank" judge said he's been buying into companies that work in AI, deep learning and machine learning.

"I started buying Twitter recently because I think they finally got their act together with artificial intelligence," he said.

The comment by Cuban came six days after Twitter reported its better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Twitter has used algorithms to combat against user harassment, vowing to prevent abusive behavior and block repeat offenders from the site.

In March, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said the impact of AI on society would be "positive," but unsure if the U.S. government is ready to deal with the impact.

"I don't know. I think so, I hope so. But if they (government) are not we are certainly going to help because it is a technology that is important, it is a trend that we need to see more of and it does help people," Dorsey told CNBC.

—CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank," which features Mark Cuban as a judge.