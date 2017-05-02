    ×

    Earnings

    BP earnings: $0.07 per share, vs. expected EPS of $0.06

    A BP company logo sits on a flag as it flies on the forecourt of a gas station operated by BP Plc in London, U.K.
    Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A BP company logo sits on a flag as it flies on the forecourt of a gas station operated by BP Plc in London, U.K.

    BP beat analyst expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and increased production helped improve the oil giant's bottom line.

    The oil company reported first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit of $1.51 billion, compared to average analyst expectations of $1.26 billion. Here are some highlights of the earnings:

    • EPS of $0.07 vs. $0.06 a share expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.
    • Revenue of $55.86 billion versus expected $49.98 billion expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BP.
    ---