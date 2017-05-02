BP earnings: $0.07 per share, vs. expected EPS of $0.06

BP beat analyst expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and increased production helped improve the oil giant's bottom line.



The oil company reported first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit of $1.51 billion, compared to average analyst expectations of $1.26 billion. Here are some highlights of the earnings:

EPS of $0.07 vs. $0.06 a share expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

Revenue of $55.86 billion versus expected $49.98 billion expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.