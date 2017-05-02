Hillary Clinton said a key to creating opportunities in under-served areas is making sure everyone has access to modern infrastructure like high-speed internet.

"You need to recognize that trying to provide opportunities to people everywhere requires investments everywhere, but that doesn't mean good jobs will be everywhere," she said.

Clinton explained that companies won't want to invest in places that are thinly populated where they can't guarantee a large profit margin. She argued that subsidies for utilities would help encourage companies to broaden their investments.

"So, for example, if you don't have access to high-speed, affordable broadband — which large parts of America do not, and not just rural, but suburban and urban, but predominantly rural — you are not going to attract and keep the jobs of the 21st century. That's just a fact," Clinton said.

She said that during the campaign, she met people in central Pennsylvania that told her they only had dial-up service.

"If you drive around in some of the places that beat the heck out of me, you cannot get cell coverage for miles and even in towns," Clinton said.

This lack of affordable, fast internet service in some places means kids don't have the "technical capacity to actually do the homework assignments that they are given," she said.