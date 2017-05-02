Early movers: MRK, PFE, AET, HLT, BDX, COH, UAL, AZN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Merck — The drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 88 cents per share for the first quarter, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue exceeded Street forecasts, boosted by surging demand for its cancer drug Keytruda, and Merck also raised its full-year outlook.

Pfizer — Pfizer earned an adjusted 69 cents per share for the first quarter, coming in two cents a share above estimates. The pharmaceutical company's revenue fell short of analysts' estimates, but its full-year outlook falls within the range of current Street forecasts.

Aetna — The insurance company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.71 per share, beating estimates of $2.37 a share. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. Aetna reported an overall loss due to costs associated with the termination of its deal to merge with Humana, but said its business got off to a strong 2017 start.

Hilton — The hotel operator came in 10 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 38 cents per share. Revenue was above forecasts and the company raised its full-year guidance, as customers book more rooms at higher prices.

Becton Dickinson — The medical supplies company beat estimates by seven cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.30 per share. Revenue was also slightly above estimates.

Advanced Micro Devices — The chipmaker matched Wall Street estimates with a quarterly loss of four cents per share. Revenue matched, as well. AMD did give strong current-quarter revenue guidance, but investors are expressing concerns over profit margin forecasts.

Coach — The handbag and accessories maker earned an adjusted 46 cents per share for its latest quarter, two cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell somewhat short of expectations. The bottom line, however, was helped by a reduction in discounting.

Mosaic — The fertilizer producer came in 15 cents a share below estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of four cents per share. Revenue also missed forecasts. Mosaic was hurt as phosphate and potash prices fell, and a plant outage also impacted results.

CVS Health — The drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager beat estimates by seven cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.17 per share. Revenue beat forecasts. Profit did drop from a year earlier on fewer filled prescriptions and lower front-end sales.

Altria — The tobacco products company fell a penny a share shy of estimates, with quarterly profit of 73 cents per share. Revenue also fell short of the Street's outlook. Altria said its smokeable products segment did well, but there were negative effects from a voluntary smokeless product recall, as well as from its beer-related investments.

Texas Roadhouse — Texas Roadhouse beat estimates by three cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 61 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue also beat forecasts. Same-restaurant sales topped estimates for both company-owned and franchised locations.

Tenet Healthcare — Tenet lost an adjusted 27 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 51 cents a share Wall Street was expecting. The hospital operator's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. The hospital operator gave upbeat guidance for the current quarter and the full year, and said it would sell three hospitals in Houston to rival HCA .

United Continental — The airline is in the spotlight today, with Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz scheduled to testify before the House Transportation Committee on the widely publicized recent incident in which a passenger was dragged off a flight.

Twitter — Twitter struck a deal with the Women's National Basketball Association to stream 20 games per year over the next few seasons.

BP — BP reported first-quarter profit that nearly tripled from a year earlier, beating analysts' forecasts, thanks to higher oil prices and an increase in output.

AstraZeneca — The drugmaker won Food and Drug Administration approval for the use of its immunotherapy drug durvalumab as a treatment for bladder cancer.

Infosys — Infosys announced plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers in the next two years. The India-based IT services firm will also open four new U.S. technology centers.

Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley is cutting commissions on trades involving stocks, exchange-traded funds, and annuities, capping them at 2.5 percent of the trade's value.

Angie's List — The company will be bought by IAC, which will combine the consumer review site with its HomeAdvisor unit and spin the combination out into a new publicly traded company. The stock deal values Angie's List at $8.50 per share, 44 percent above Monday's closing price.

Microsoft — Microsoft executive Julie Larson-Green is pulling back on her duties for health reasons, according to The Information. She had once been considered a possible successor to former CEO Steve Ballmer, but will now take on the role of "chief experience officer."