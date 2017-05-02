A Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement: "The premise of this article is misleading. We do not offer tools to target people based on their emotional state. The analysis done by an Australian researcher was intended to help marketers understand how people express themselves on Facebook. It was never used to target ads and was based on data that was anonymous and aggregated."

Facebook has a process to review research it performs, and is applying that to this analysis.

This isn't the first time that Facebook has been criticized for monitoring users' emotions. In 2014, it studied how nearly 700,000 people responded to changes in their news feeds, finding that positive and negative sentiments were contagious, something which an expert called a "terrible thing to do," at the time.

"When positive expressions were reduced, people produced fewer positive posts and more negative posts; when negative expressions were reduced, the opposite pattern occurred. These results indicate that emotions expressed by others on Facebook influence our own emotions," the paper by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America stated.

Advertisers have to abide by Facebook's policies, while the site's privacy policy states that it uses information it has about people to "conduct surveys and research, test features in development, and analyze the information we have to evaluate and improve products and services, develop new products or features, and conduct audits and troubleshooting activities."

