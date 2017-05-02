GM, Ford stocks stocks slammed as poor sales raise red flag about economy

Ford Motor and General Motors shares dropped after both reported weaker-than-expected April vehicle sales, continuing a shift to a slower sales pace and raising concerns about consumer spending.

Ford shares plunged nearly 4 percent to a 21-month low after its April sales fell 7.1 percent, with demand soft for its passenger cars and unexpected weakness in light trucks. GM's stock dropped 2.7 percent, after its sales were down 5.8 percent. Sales were based on one fewer selling day this year than last year.

Toyota also reported that sales fell 4.4 percent with the Lexus brand dropping 11.1 percent, and Fiat Chrysler shares fell more than 5 percent after it reported sales were down 7 percent.

"This has been ongoing since Q4 of last year, where the upward momentum just petered out," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies.

Sales for the industry were expected to be flattish in April , after March sales disappointed but the sales level is still expected to be high after peaking around 18 million late last year. Sales were forecast to range between a 17 million to 17.5 million annual selling pace.

There was a slight drop in Treasury yields, which move opposite to prices, as the weaker car sales rolled in. The weakness is the first key consumer sales report for April, ahead of next week's retail sales report. The sales also follow last week's report of slower growth in consumption in the first quarter.

Economists have blamed some of the softening in vehicle sales on tighter credit after industry sales surged. The peak sales also came amid a period of heavy incentives coupled with looser lending standards and a high amount of subprime loan activity.