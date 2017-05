The budget resolution, which had once again become a political football amid threats of a government shutdown, includes an additional $25 billion in funding for the Defense Department.

That's about half of what the president asked for in his preliminary "skinny" budget proposal last month, but Republicans hailed the agreement as a break from an Obama-era practice of balancing changes in in defense spending with comparable funding for domestic programs.

"This means that we can finally make real important strides to increase and improve our readiness," House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters Tuesday. "It means we can get our service members the tools and the resources they need to confront the threats that we face all around the world."