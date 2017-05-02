Indian outsourcing firm Infosys commits to creating 10,000 US jobs

Infosys, India's iconic outsourcing firm, is also opening four new technology and innovation hubs across the U.S. that will train American workers in areas like cloud, artificial intelligence and big data. The first hub will launch in August 2017 in Indiana, which alone will create 2,000 U.S. jobs by 2021.

"Learning and education, along with cultivating top local and global talent, have always been the core of what Infosys brings to clients; it is what makes us a leader in times of great change. In helping our clients improve their businesses and pursue new kinds of opportunities, we are really excited to bring innovation and education in a fundamental and massive way to American workers," Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said in the announcement.

"It's so good to welcome Infosys to Indiana, and to expand our growing tech ecosystem with the addition of their estimated 2,000 Hoosier jobs," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the release.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" executive order, which called for the H-1B visa program to be reviewed. Any changes to the H1-B program could hurt Infosys, which has benefited from the specialized worker non-immigrant visa. Wall Street analysts have already warned that any changes or restrictions to the H1-B program would hurt India's outsourcing sector, which relies on business from the U.S.

In fact, more than half of Infosys's sales comes from the U.S., and Lockheed Martin, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and IBM are just some of the clients it has served.