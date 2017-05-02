MasterCard profit, sales top estimates; Shares rise on earnings beat

MasterCard reported first-quarter earnings and sales Tuesday that topped analysts' expectations, sending shares of the stock higher in premarket trade.

Here's what the company reported vs. what the Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: $1.01 vs. estimate of 95 cents according to Thomson Reuters' consensus survey.

Revenue: $2.734 vs. estimate of $2.651 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares climbed around 1.4 percent higher in premarket trade on Tuesday.

MasterCard reported a 12.7 percent increase in quarterly profit for the period ended March 31, as more consumers purchased items using credit and debit cards, the company said.

"We're off to a very good start, with strong revenue and earnings growth driven by solid transaction and volume levels this quarter," CEO Ajay Bangasaid in a statement.

MasterCard's net income rose to $1.08 billion for the quarter, from $959 million a year ago.

As of March 31, the payment network said its customers have issued 2.4 billion MasterCard and Maestro-branded cards. First-quarter adjusted gross dollar volume was up 8 percent, and purchase volume grew 9 percent, MasterCard added.

During the first quarter MasterCard also said it repurchased approximately 9 million shares at a cost of $1 billion, and has returned $238 million to shareholders in the form of dividends. The company now has $3.8 billion remaining under current repurchase program authorizations.