What Renzi's 'extraordinary' comeback means for Italian politics

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi regained the leadership of the governing center-left Democratic Party (PD) with a comfortable victory on Sunday, partially completing his political comeback just five months after tendering his resignation.

According to partial results, Renzi secured over 70 percent of the vote in Sunday's primary. Around 2 million people reportedly cast their ballots in makeshift voting booths around the country, which had been widely regarded as a key test before a general election due early next year.

Sunday's overwhelming triumph for Renzi marked the first step of his ambitious and prompt bid in becoming Italy's premier once again. The animated Florence-born politician, previously dubbed the "demolition man" for his ambitious reformist policies, faced an embarrassing constitutional referendum defeat in December and was subsequently forced to resign.