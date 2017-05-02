Merkel meets Putin to ease tensions over Syria and Ukraine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Russia this Tuesday in what's seen as a crucial moment for Russia-German relations.

Russia President Vladimir Putin is receiving Merkel in Sochi where they are set to discuss the Syrian war and the conflict in Ukraine amid an upcoming federal election in Germany.

Two years after Merkel's last visit to Russia, Berlin is attempting to mend a strained relationship with the Kremlin. However, there are deep differences between Merkel and Putin on a number of topics, which doesn't bode well for the meeting.

Gernot Erler, the German government's representative in charge of relations with Russia, said that Merkel will reiterate that sanctions on Russia could be lifted quickly if Putin implements the Minsk agreement - a deal agreed between Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia -- for a ceasefire in the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"But Moscow has known that for some time, so the ability to add pressure is very limited," he said. The Minsk agreement was agreed in 2015, yet the fighting in Ukraine has continued.

Regarding the Syrian war, Erler said it was clear that a solution had to include Russia, whose military intervention supported President Bashar al-Assad. As a result, Merkel could push Russia to expand the number of countries involved in Russian-backed peace talks for Syria, Reuters reported.

Germany seems willing to strengthen relations with Russia at a time when there's a new administration in the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump is to speak by phone with Russia's president later this Tuesday.

Stefan Meister, from the German Council on Foreign Relations, told the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle that "Angela Merkel is not the only one traveling to Russia. The foreign minister has talks there and the president is planning talks."

During Tuesday's meeting, there could also be room for talks on Russia's manipulation of election outcomes. The latter has been criticized for getting involved in the U.S. and French elections, though President Putin has denied all accusations.

Germany is heading to the polls after the summer. Erler, from the German government, told Deutsche Welle that "it is not acceptable to interfere in another country's affairs this way - using illegal methods such as wiretapping or hacking."

"I think Russian leaders are aware of what this means for German-Russian relations, in the case that they really have made such attempts or support them," he said.

