Samsung has been granted permission to test its driverless cars on the road in South Korea, as it joins the likes of Apple and Google in the race to take a lead in future vehicle technology.

The electronics giant is developing the sensors and computing modules required for autonomous vehicles and has embedded its technology into a Hyundai car.

Samsung will not be developing a whole car, but instead, along with its sensor technology, will be providing its artificial intelligence (AI) to automakers.

It's an approach similar to the likes of Google which last year announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler to build self-driving minivans together.