Singapore wants innovators to solve 'real life problems'

The wealthy Southeast Asian island of Singapore wants entrepreneurs to help it become the world's first smart nation.

"We're looking at how innovation and ideas come together to solve real life problems for the economy, whether it's in finance, healthcare, or logistics," Tan Kiat How, CEO of Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Everything is a business opportunity for companies to try out solutions here as a springboard into the broader ASEAN market," he said on the sidelines of the InnovFest Unbound 2017 conference.