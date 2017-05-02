While paid leave increases for dads, many don't take it

Leave policies for new dads are becoming more generous. But you're still among the lucky few if your company offers one — along with a workplace culture that encourages you to take it.

New data from Fatherly.com found that the average amount of paid paternity leave offered by top companies has jumped from 4 weeks in 2015 to 11 weeks in 2017.

The site's annual "Best Places to Work for New Dads" report evaluated leave policies among for-profit companies with at least 1,000 employees, and weighed details such as number of paid weeks, percentage of salary covered and other family-friendly workplace policies in place. (See the best-ranked, here.)

"It's going up by a month, essentially, every year," said Simon Isaacs, co-founder and chief content office of Fatherly. "So that's really incredible."