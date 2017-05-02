Microsoft unveils new battle plan against Google Chromebooks

Microsoft on Tuesday officially unveiled its battle plan to take on Google Chromebooks and the Apple iPad in the education sector.

The heart of Microsoft's plan is a new version of Windows called Windows 10 S, which will be available on new laptops targeted at schools. Unlike the full version of Windows 10, Windows 10 S only allows applications from Microsoft's Windows Store to be installed. (You can install anything you want if you upgrade.)

In other words, students won't be able to visit a website and install any app they please, allowing teachers and administrators to provide more control on what can and can't be accessed. Microsoft's "Set Up School PC" app allows IT admins to easily manage and pre-load each computer with a pre-selected set of applications all with a USB key.

Windows 10 S can operate on any product capable of running Windows, from high-end computers to low-power devices. Microsoft's partners including Dell, Toshiba, Acer, HP and others will also sell Windows 10 S computers for the education market starting at $189. Each education device comes with a free one-year subscription to Minecraft. Schools with Windows Pro PCs will be able to download Windows 10 S for free ahead of next school year.