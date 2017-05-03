Apple may have 'hit a ceiling' in China as sales fall 14%, but CEO Tim Cook is still 'enthusiastic'

"First half (2017) revenue was down 13 percent year-over-year, about a third which was attributable to FX (foreign exchange). That's in contrast to a 32 percent revenue decline in the second half of last year," Cook said on an earnings call on Tuesday.

"Our March quarter results were in line with our expectations and similar to the year over year performance we experienced in the December quarter. We continue to be very enthusiastic about our opportunity in China."

China revenues declined 12 percent in the December quarter.

Apple has 'hit a ceiling'

But the company has struggled to sustain momentum in China, often seeing a spike in the first quarter of its fiscal year when the full force of its new iPhones is felt. Sales were up on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the fiscal first quarter of 2016 and 2017. But from the March quarter of 2016, Apple has experienced five quarters of year-on-year declines in China revenues.

The problem for Apple is the challenge it faces from domestic upstarts such as Oppo and Vivo which are known for making high-spec devices at lower prices, selling them via a network of physical stores across the country. Last year, Oppo saw 122.2 percent year-on-year growth of smartphones in China, with its market share more than doubling to 16.8 percent, IDC data shows. Huawei has been making a push in the high-end phone space to challenge Apple and is the number two player in China with a 16.4 percent market share.

Meanwhile, Apple's market share fell to 9.6 percent in 2016 in China, from 13.6 percent the year before.