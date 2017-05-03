Facebook made about $4.23 off your profile in the first three months of the year

As Sandberg put it, more businesses are seeing big impacts from the small screen, as advertisers think beyond television and print and look to reach consumers on their phones, where there is more information about their preferences.
Eighty-five percent of ad revenue for the first quarter was mobile, up from 82 percent a year ago, Facebook said on Wednesday.
Not only is Facebook drawing more ad money, but it is serving those ads to more users: The company added 80 million monthly users in the first few months of the year.