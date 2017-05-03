Fed rate hike could move quicker than expected, says Credit Suisse

Investors' focus should be set not on interest rates but on forecasts for the U.S. economy when the Federal Reserve meets Wednesday, Credit Suisse's head of financial market analysis told CNBC, suggesting that markets may need to brace for further rate hikes ahead.

The central bank is widely anticipated to hold interest rates at 1 percent when it releases its policy decision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) Wednesday.

However, Fed chair Janet Yellen's comments could point to an "opportunistic approach" to tightening, according to Joe Prendergast, who said he expects further interest rate hikes than the two largely priced in by markets.

"The big focus from a financial market point of view will be on the statement that the Fed makes and particularly how they view the softness in Q1 in the real sectors of the economy," Prendergast told CNBC Wednesday.

"If they really emphasize this is temporary I think we will see a little bit of tightening expectation come back further into the market.

"They'll probably still tighten through this year a little bit more than the market is currently discounting," Prendergast added.