Fed to markets: June rate hike coming your way

As expected, the Fed gave a nod to a temporary weakness in the economy and signaled it is still moving ahead with policy tightening.

"They're looking past the first quarter weakness. They are laying the ground work for a June rate hike in my opinion," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at Lindsey Group.

Fed funds futures indicated just about a 75 percent chance of a June interest rate hike, up about 5 percentage points after the announcement, according to Michael Schumacher, head of rate strategy at Wells Fargo Securities.

"It seems pretty optimistic...There's no big difference between this statement and the last one. The comment that they are ignoring weak first quarter growth is the big thing. There's nothing really changed in their path," Schumacher said.

First quarter growth grew at a weak 0.7 percent, but economists expect a bounce back and some see growth over 3 percent. The Fed acknowledged the softness in its statement.

"The Committee views the slowing in growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory and continues to expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, labor market conditions will strengthen somewhat further, and inflation will stabilize around 2 percent over the medium term," they wrote.

The Fed also noted that inflation edged lower in March but that it expects it to stabilize.

Treasury yields, at the short end of the curve, rose after the announcement. The 2-year, which most reflects Fed policy, rose to 1.30 percent from about 1.28 percent. The 10-year also edged higher to 2.31 percent.

Stocks were mixed, and the Dow briefly turned positive after the announcement. The Fed expects to raise interest rates two more times this year.