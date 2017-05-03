Fitbit results: Loss of 15 cents per share, vs expected loss per share of 18 cents

Fitbit reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday after the bell.

Shares of Fitbit jumped more than 10 percent after the news.

The company posted a loss of 15 cents per share on revenue of $299 million. A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $280.8 million.

Fitbit is investigating claims that one of their devices gave a Wisconsin woman second-degree burns on her wrist.

Data from the wearable fitness device maker recently aided police in charging a man with murder.

Shares of Fitbit were down about 67 percent in the past 12 months as of Wednesday's close.