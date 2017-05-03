    ×

    House set to vote on GOP Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday: NBC News

    • The vote will come almost two months after the aborted first vote on bill
    • The bill would repeal and replace key parts of the Affordable Care Act
    • Passage would send it to the Senate, where opposition may be stiff
    House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a news conference on the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    Eric Thayer | Reuters
    The House of Representatives will vote Thursday on a Republican bill that would repeal and replace key parts of Obamacare, NBC News confirmed Wednesday night.

    The expected vote will come a day after two leading Republicans, Reps. Billy Long and Fred Upton, agreed to switch their expected "no" votes on the bill to "yes" votes.

    Two senior GOP House sources confirmed to NBC News that the vote would take place Thursday.

    Its scheduling suggests that Republican leaders believe that they have now received commitments from enough members of their House caucus to pass the bill, known as the American Health Care Act.

    House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said several days ago that he would not hold the vote without having those winning votes in hand.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates