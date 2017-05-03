House set to vote on GOP Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday: NBC News

The House of Representatives will vote Thursday on a Republican bill that would repeal and replace key parts of Obamacare, NBC News confirmed Wednesday night.

The expected vote will come a day after two leading Republicans, Reps. Billy Long and Fred Upton, agreed to switch their expected "no" votes on the bill to "yes" votes.

Two senior GOP House sources confirmed to NBC News that the vote would take place Thursday.

Its scheduling suggests that Republican leaders believe that they have now received commitments from enough members of their House caucus to pass the bill, known as the American Health Care Act.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said several days ago that he would not hold the vote without having those winning votes in hand.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates