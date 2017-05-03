Hulu's new live TV service is absolutely gorgeous

Hulu launched its live TV service in beta on Wednesday, officially entering a crowded market of live streaming TV services, each of which is trying to cater to cable cord cutters.

Hulu Live TV was first announced back during CES, where I had a chance to take a peek at the new software well before it was ready for primetime. Hulu is taking a smarter approach to the market. Instead of providing a traditional list of shows that are on TV, it tries to recommend shows people will like based on what they've already told the service they enjoy, and past habits. It also adds a fresh and colorful user interface where people are are otherwise used to drab interfaces that haven't changed in more than a decade.

Plenty of players are in this space, though. DISH's Sling TV got an early start, followed by Sony's PS Vue, AT&T's DirecTV Now and Google's YouTube TV. Each offers very different experiences and channel packages.

Let's just take an exploratory look at what Hulu Live TV offers now.