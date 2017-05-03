US services sector growth picks up pace in April, ISM report shows

The Institute of Supply Management's non-manufacturing index hit 57.5 for the month of April, growing for the 88th consecutive period and topping expectations.

Economist polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast the index to hit 55.8.

The non-manufacturing index hit 55.2 in March, down from 57.6 in February. This represented continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector but at a slower pace.

During April, 16 non-manufacturing industries reported growth, including wholesale trade, utilities, arts, mining and retail trade, the group said.

A survey respondent who works in construction noted that business levels have been increasing, and "more project inquiries are being received."

Overall for April respondents comments were "mostly positive about business conditions and the ... economy," the ISM said.

A reading above 50 on this index indicates expansion in the service sector, and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The ISM's Prices Index also increased 4.1 percentage points in April, to 57.6 percent, indicating prices in the sector grew for the 13th consecutive month and at a faster rate.