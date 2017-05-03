Rally lures fearful millennials back into stocks

For years, we've heard that millennials were afraid of the stock market because of the Great Recession. The market rally since the election may have changed some minds.

Nearly one-third of investors age 18 to 34 recently said they plan to move more of their retirement savings into stocks, according to a new survey from MassMutual.

While most investors — 60 percent — plan to stay the course with their 401(k)s and other workplace retirement plans, millennials are the most open to changing their portfolios because of the rally, based on a poll of 450 Americans the first week of April. (See table below.)