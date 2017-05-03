Tesla results: Loss of $1.33 per share, vs expected loss per share of 81 cents

Tesla posted a wider than expected first-quarter loss but said that its mass market Model 3 remains on track to begin production in July.



Here's are the results versus what the Street was expecting:

EPS: A loss of $1.33 per share versus loss of 81 cents per share is expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $2.7 billion in revenue versus expected $2.62 billion

Among the 16 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, estimates ranged from a loss of $1.69 to a gain of 23 cents, and revenue estimates range from about $2.28 billion to $3.25 billion.

According to Thomson, Tesla posted a loss of $1.45 a share on revenue of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year.

In a letter to shareholders sent Wednesday, the company said preparations at Tesla's production facilities are on track to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2017, and to 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018.

This year the company plans to add "nearly 100 retail, delivery and service locations globally, representing an approximately 30 percent increase in facilities."

The company delivered a record 25,000 cars in the first quarter, putting it on track to meet its goal of selling 50,000 in the first half of 2017.

The Model 3 will be among the topics investors will be most interested in, and has been key to the case that Tesla can become a major automaker.

"Tesla is on the verge of a major transition," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher for Autotrader and Kelly Blue Book, in an email to CNBC. "This makes the last 3 months of financial performance far less critical than the next 3-to-6 months. Today's earnings report will provide elements of Tesla's long-term progress, but the rest of 2017 will truly define the company's long-term viability."

Also of concern among investors is Tesla's cash balance and capital needs. Tesla returned to markets yet again in March to raise another $1.15 billion, primarily to provide a cushion as the company moves into Model 3 production.