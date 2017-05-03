Traders say pullback in Facebook's stock is a buying opportunity.

The "Fast Money" traders discussed which stocks to trade as multiple technology companies report earnings on Wednesday.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes Square because the company is well positioned in an environment where small business is booming, and it has solidified itself as a leader in the mobile payment space.

Trader Pete Najarian said he likes Facebook because of the over 2 percent drop in after-hours trading following its earnings release. He said the pullback is what he was waiting for before getting into the name.

Trader Guy Adami said he is waiting for Facebook to trade at $140 before he buys the stock.

Shares of Facebook traded around $148.05 on Wednesday.

Trader Dan Nathan agreed with his fellow traders on Facebook and said the stock is prime for some options action.

Disclosures:

Pete Najarian owns calls BAC, BUD, BZH, C, CHK, DAL, FB, INTC, KMI, MDLZ, NBL, ORCL, RF, SNAP, TBT, TCK, TPX, UNP, VALE, WFM, WLL, XLE. Pete is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, CL, DIS, DLTR, EBAY, EMR, GILD, GIS, HUM, IBM, JWN, K, KO,KORS, KMX, LUX, MAR, MSFT, MRK, PFE, RL, STX, TPX, UNP, V, WDC, WFT.

Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MAT, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VRX, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM

Dan Nathan is long SPY May put spread, XLV long June put, XLI long June put spread, XRT long June put

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.