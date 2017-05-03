    ×

    US bond yields rise as Treasury, Fed decisions come into focus

    The seal on the US Treasury building in Washington, DC.
    Paul J. Richards | AFP | Getty Images
    The seal on the US Treasury building in Washington, DC.

    Short-term U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as traders waited to hear the Treasury's refunding announcement ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

    The Treasury is set to announce next week's auctions, with the possibility of an extra $2 billion each of 10-year and 30-year bonds, and is expected to address the possibility of issuing ultra-long bonds, according to Reuters.

    This will come before the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. It is expected to keep rates steady.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at around 2.2964 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.98 percent. The yield on 2-year paper was higher at 1.2739 percent , as was the 5-year bond at 1.8191 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    On the data front, Wednesday will see ADP private sector payroll data for April, which is expected to show 175,000 jobs were added last month. The data reported 263,000 jobs were added in March.

    We'll also get the final Markit services PMI reading for April, as well as the ISM non-manufacturing reading.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.84 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.77 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.96 a barrel, up 0.63 percent.

