US bond yields rise as Treasury, Fed decisions come into focus

Short-term U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as traders waited to hear the Treasury's refunding announcement ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Treasury is set to announce next week's auctions, with the possibility of an extra $2 billion each of 10-year and 30-year bonds, and is expected to address the possibility of issuing ultra-long bonds, according to Reuters.

This will come before the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. It is expected to keep rates steady.