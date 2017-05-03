White House set to name top regulator to kickstart rollback of Obama-era bank rules

The White House is expected to name Keith Noreika as the interim head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to two people familiar with the decision, as the administration seeks to roll back sweeping financial regulations adopted under President Barack Obama.

Noreika is expected technically to take the No. 2 job at the agency, a position that does not require Senate confirmation. But current Comptroller Thomas Curry is expected to step down, leaving Noreika as the OCC's acting leader. Curry's term officially ended April 9, but he is able to continue to serve until a replacement is named.

Noreika is a veteran Republican financial attorney with in the Washington office of Simpson, Thatcher and Bartlett. He was the lead regulatory attorney on TD Bank's acquisition of Scottrade and has helped multinational banks comply with the Dodd-Frank law passed after the 2008 financial crisis.

In a speech Wednesday morning before the Independent Community Bankers of America, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the administration would announce an interim appointment at the OCC later in the day. He also said that a candidate for vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve has been approved by the White House and is undergoing additional processing. And he said that the administration is "close" on filling the two other vacant Fed positions, including one reserved for community bankers.