Apple CEO Tim Cook shares 2 key lessons for leaders

As CEO of Apple Tim Cook has been an outspoken leader on the fight for equal rights and privacy, among other topics.

Most recently, and in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer of "Mad Money," Cook discusses his new focus as CEO: to have Apple create jobs for U.S. workers.

Here are two main takeaways for leaders from Cook's interview:

1. Use your position to benefit others in need

Cook makes it clear in his recent interview that he's using his position to help American workers.

"You know, a lot of people ask me, 'Do you think it's a company's job to create jobs?' and my response is a company should have values because a company is a collection of people," he says. "And people should have values, so by extension, a company should."

Cook continues to discuss his philanthropic bent as a leader. "One of the things you do is give back. So how do you give back?" he asks, rhetorically. "We give back through our work in the environment, in running the company on renewable energy. We give back in job creation."