Argentina’s economic green shoots need to keep on growing

"I'll tell him about North Korea, and he'll tell me about lemons," quipped U.S. President Donald Trump as he spoke to reporters alongside his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri in the Oval Office last Thursday.

Comedic contrasts aside, Trump's remark encapsulates some of the concerns Macri must straddle as he attempts to further coax Argentina's economic turnaround ahead of midterm elections in October.

Under Macri's leadership, Argentina has gradually angled itself towards greater prominence on the world's stage. It will host the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in December of this year as well as a G20 summit in 2018. Both events will be the first of their kind to be held in South America.

But running parallel to these important international commitments remains the dissatisfaction and unrest that is palpable domestically. Reflecting national divisions, April 1 saw massive pro-Macri demonstrations in the capital Buenos Aires, yet just five days later, attempting to travel anywhere in the country was nigh on impossible as a strike protesting incomes and job losses crippled infrastructure.

Roadworks litter the streets of Buenos Aires, explained by locals as politicians' attempts to prove to their electorate that change is coming before they head to the polls later this year.