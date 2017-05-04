Bank of Japan's Kuroda says a major is coming to the Japanese labor market

YOKOHAMA, Japan — There's something changing in the Japanese economy, according to the country's top central banker.

Speaking with CNBC on the sidelines of the 2017 Asian Development Bank meeting in Japan, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda explained that he is seeing shifts in the country's labor market, and that could augur good things for the Japanese economy.

In fact, he predicted that wages and prices would begin to accelerate.

"[A projected growth rate of] 1.5 percent is not great, but in Japan it is well above medium-term potential growth rate, meaning that the output gap continues to shrink and becoming positive and the labor market continues to tighten so that wages and prices would eventually rise to achieve the 2 percent inflation target around fiscal 2018," Kuroda said.