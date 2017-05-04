Circles.Life says cheaper mobile data in Singapore means embracing disruption

Abhishek Gupta, shared why he considers the solely digital telecommunications company, Circles.Life, an industry disruptor in Singapore's telecommunications space, and likely to other countries in Southeast Asia in the future.
The co-founder of the company, owned by Liberty Wireless, said the mobile virtual network operator takes its entire operations to the cloud, tapping on the mobile network of M1, the third mobile operator in Singapore along with StarHub and Singapore Telecommunications.
It offers customizable no-contract plans, and serves its customers through an array of online and mobile platforms without a physical brick-and-mortar store, allowing it to sell cheaper data services. He said the model is one that some players in the space have been slow to adopt.
Digital Disruptor
"The big challenge that we've seen in the telco space is that the traditional players have not really adjusted very well to the digital transformation that's been happening in the rest of the world," Gupta said on CNBC's Squawk Box during the 27th ASEAN Conference.