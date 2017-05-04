Circles.Life says cheaper mobile data in Singapore means embracing disruption

Singapore's Circles.Life is on track to capture 4-5% market share in the next few years 6 Hours Ago | 03:01

Without the need for extensive infrastructure, Gupta said the amount of money that goes into setting up the digital telco is about a tenth that of a traditional telco, allowing Circles.Life to dedicate more resources to its customer service.

The model also makes it easy to expand into other countries.

"We can grow across geographies without having to plonk in billions and billions of dollars, without having to acquire a telco, which is how traditionally telcos have grown … For the first time in the history of telecom, a telco can grow like an internet company," said Gupta.

Glitches in the digital space?

Yet, a year since their official launch in Singapore, this purely digital model has garnered some ire from its customers – with common complaints being about its mobile card delivery and customer service responsiveness.

While Gupta acceded that Circles.Life will be able to continue better providing great customer service with time, he is adamant that the telco has a huge camp of satisfied customers.

"Our customer satisfaction ratio was 90 plus percent. That's a good 20-odd percent higher than the rest of the market."

Data-savvy customers

The company expects to take five to seven percent of the Singapore market share within the next two to four years, with Gupta citing healthy demand from data-savvy consumers aged between 20 to 45 years of age and about half of its customer base coming from its referral program.

It launched its latest data offering of $20 for 20GB of data a month ago, which is currently the most cost-efficient data plan available in Singapore.

"Customers love the fact that you provide them $20 for 20 GB. So that's really, definitely a big hit," said Gupta.