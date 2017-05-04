Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman said Thursday more private companies should go public in order to jump-start job and wealth creation.

Friedman put out a blueprint for the plan, arguing that public markets such as the Nasdaq provide companies more opportunities to grow their businesses.

"We have the Nasdaq private market," Friedman said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "But we also want to make sure that every investor has an opportunity to ultimately join in growth and the success of these great companies that we have that have been formed in the United States."

The Nasdaq's action plan included a chart of five top tech companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook — and how much they've grown since their initial public offerings.