    ×

    Energy

    Oil just dropped to a 5-month low below $47 and analysts say it could go much further

    • Benchmark oil futures fell to their lowest levels in five-months on Thursday.
    • U.S. crude dropped below $47 a barrel, while Brent breached $50.
    • Analysts see support for U.S. crude around $45 a barrel and then at the $42 level.
    A worker prepares to lift drills by pulley to the main floor of a drilling rig in the Permian basin.
    Brittany Sowacke | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A worker prepares to lift drills by pulley to the main floor of a drilling rig in the Permian basin.

    Oil prices struck a new 2017 low on Thursday as mixed U.S. stockpile data compounded bearishness that has permeated the energy complex in recent weeks.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $47 and international benchmark Brent breached $50, both sinking to the lowest level since Nov. 30, the day the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut output. Analysts said WTI could eventually decline to $42 now that it broke this key level.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate 2-day performance

    The move lower came after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a much smaller than expected drop in crude oil inventories and another week of soft gasoline demand.

    John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, said there was no one headline moving oil on Thursday. Instead, he chalked it up to more technical trading.

    "That $47 level ... is huge," he said.

    On Tuesday, oil breached the previous week's low of $48.20, sparking a round of high volume, late afternoon selling.

    There is some support around the $45 level, Kilduff said. But if U.S. crude settles below $47 a barrel on Thursday, he believes the contract could plunge to the November lows of $42 a barrel.

    Seaport Global Securities, citing technical trader Frank Longman, also put the next major support zone at $45.90, with another critical level at $42.70.

    Roberto Friedlander, head of energy trading at Seaport Global Securities, pointed to "terrible" demand for refined products, uncertainty around future oil consumption and "what seems like an endless supply of oil."

    An oil well owned and operated by Apache Corporation in the Permian Basin are viewed on February 5, 2015 in Garden City, Texas.
    Futures Now: Oil falls on supply data   

    Both Kilduff and Friedlander said oil futures appeared to be getting caught up in a broader sell-off in commodities on concerns about Chinese demand.

    Investors are looking forward to OPEC's May 25 meeting, where the exporter group will decide whether to extend its six-month production cut through the second half of 2017. OPEC and other exporters agreed to reduce output by 1.8 million barrels a day late last year.

    While OPEC compliance has been good and many expect the group to extend its share of the cuts, global inventories have so far remained stubbornly high, including in the United States.

    A Reuters survey indicating that compliance to the output cut deal fell among some OPEC members in April has weighed on oil prices. News of growing output from OPEC member Libya, which is exempt from the deal, also hurt sentiment.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    OIL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...