    Energy drags down stocks as Wall Street braces for health care vote

    Energy stocks dropped more than 1.5 percent Thursday, dragging the broader indexes lower ahead of a Congress vote on health care.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, with Disney and Chevron contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite both slipped 0.1 percent.

    "Energy and commodities, in general, are putting pressure on the overall equity markets here," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "There are also some questions about what can the Trump administration accomplish at this point."

    U.S. oil prices fell to its lowest level in about five months, dipping below $47 a barrel after data showed a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories.

    "The question is whether the market sees this as a supply story or an indication of slowing growth in the economy," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

    Wall Street also set its sights on Washington, as the House of Representatives voting on a controversial health care bill that would repeal and replace key components of Obamacare.

    The GOP-led House scrapped a previous attempt at repealing and replacing Obamacare in March, raising concerns about when the government would tackle tax reform.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    "That will at least get the ball moving" and get the government closer to tax reform, "which is what the market wants," said Prudential's Krosby.

    Expectations of lower corporate taxes have been a boon for the U.S. stock market since President Donald Trump was elected in November. Since then, the S&P has shot up more than 11 percent.

    Meanwhile, earnings season continued, as social media giant Facebook topped estimates for both pand revenue, as did Chesapeake Energy and Church & Dwight, among others.

    "It's about earnings," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. " Some of the big energy companies have come out with strong numbers. That's a sign that things are beginning to stabilize."

    Companies headed into this earnings season with high expectations and most have managed to meet them. More than 70 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported have topped their bottom-line estimates while more than 60 percent have beat on sales.

    Investors also parsed through a slew of economic data on Thursday. Jobless claims fell by 19,000 to 238,000, while productivity for the first quarter fell more than expected. The U.S. trade deficit, meanwhile, narrowed to $43.7 billion. Factory orders are due at 10 a.m. ET.

    These data releases culminate on Friday, with the U.S. government posting its monthly payrolls report. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have added 185,000 jobs last month versus 98,000 in March.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Allscripts Healthcare, El Pollo Loco, Shake Shack, PerkinElmer, Zynga, Zillow, Wageworks, DeVry Education, CBS, Activision Blizzard, Herbalife

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

    Friday

    Earnings: TransCanada, Cognizant Tech, Moody's, Cigna, CenterPoint

    8:30 a.m. Nonfarm payrolls

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

    11:30 Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer at Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference

    12:45 a.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams

    1:30 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on panel at Hoover Institution

    1:30 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen in webcast from Brown University at event on 125 Years of Women at Brown

