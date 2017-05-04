Energy drags down stocks as Wall Street braces for health care vote

Energy stocks dropped more than 1.5 percent Thursday, dragging the broader indexes lower ahead of a Congress vote on health care.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, with Disney and Chevron contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite both slipped 0.1 percent.

"Energy and commodities, in general, are putting pressure on the overall equity markets here," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "There are also some questions about what can the Trump administration accomplish at this point."

U.S. oil prices fell to its lowest level in about five months, dipping below $47 a barrel after data showed a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories.

"The question is whether the market sees this as a supply story or an indication of slowing growth in the economy," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Wall Street also set its sights on Washington, as the House of Representatives voting on a controversial health care bill that would repeal and replace key components of Obamacare.

The GOP-led House scrapped a previous attempt at repealing and replacing Obamacare in March, raising concerns about when the government would tackle tax reform.