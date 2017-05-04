US stock futures rise ahead of House vote on GOP health-care plan

Apple CEO Tim Cook, breaking the news on CNBC, said the tech giant is starting a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Cook also said rumors of new iPhone hurt sales.

Facebook shares were under pressure in the premarket after the social network warned about slowing ad growth. However, Facebook beat estimates with first-quarter earnings and revenue. (CNBC)

Violent videos of murders, suicides, and other crimes posted on Facebook have not scared away advertisers, COO Sheryl Sandberg told CNBC. Facebook also shook off the fake news controversy.

It appears that Facebook's copycat products on Instagram and WhatsApp are strongly exceeding Snapchat's numbers of 161 million daily active users at the end of last year. (CNBC)

Tesla shares were lower in premarket trading after the electric automaker posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss, but more than doubled revenue on record Model X and Model S deliveries. (CNBC)

Tesla said it remains on track to begin production of its mass-market, less expensive Model 3 sedan in July. Tesla is grappling with how to keep the Model 3 from cannibalizing sales of the pricier Model S. (CNBC)

Elon Musk doesn't seem to think there's a reason to be too concerned with Apple's purported plans for an autonomous car. "It's a cool company," said the Tesla CEO, but little else. (Recode)

Musk's SpaceX plans to start launching satellites into orbit in 2019 to provide high-speed internet to Earth. (CNBC)

President Trump plans to sign an executive order today to ease restrictions on political activity by churches and charities. But the White House has backed away from broader religious liberty. (NY Times)

Trump meets Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York today, their first face-to-face talks since an acrimonious phone call about refugees early in Trump's term. (Reuters)

In a big step to avoiding a government shutdown on Saturday, a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government through September goes to the Senate after passage in the House. (WSJ)

Puerto Rico has been placed under court protection in what amounts to the largest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy. Puerto Rico and its agencies owe $73 billion to creditors. (WSJ)

Truck owners and truck rental agencies in the U.S. must be "vigilant" about the increasing frequency of "ramming attacks" by terrorists using vehicles as killing machines, according to a new Transportation Security Administration report obtained exclusively by NBC News.

As the U.S. leans on China to rein in North Korea, the state-run news agency out of Pyongyang said the nation would continue its nuclear weapons program even at the risk of losing a friendly relationship with Beijing. (NY Times)

Britain's Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from his royal duties in the Fall. The duke has the full support of the queen, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. (CNBC)