President Donald Trump is set to give remarks to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. Trump's speech, at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City, comes after the GOP-controlled House passed a sweeping, controversial measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.