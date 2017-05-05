Amazon's Jeff Bezos is 'the most remarkable business person of our age,' says Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the world's second richest man, told CNBC that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world's third richest, is "the most remarkable business person of our age."

"I've never seen a guy succeed in two businesses almost simultaneously that are really quite divergent in terms of customers and all the operations," Buffett said, citing Amazon's success in cloud computing and its dominant position in online retailing.



"I can't think of another example like it," said the chairman and CEO Berkshire Hathaway, who is never shy about his praise of Bezos.



As of Friday morning, Buffett's net worth was $75.6 billion according to the billionaires list at Forbes. Bezos was less than $3 billion behind Buffett. (Microsoft's Bill Gates remained No. 1 on the Forbes list, with a net worth of $86 billion.)



Buffett spoke to CNBC in an interview that aired Friday on "Squawk Box," a day before Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire holds its annual meeting, often referred to the Woodstock of Capitalism.