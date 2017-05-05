Fitbit ‘golden era' is over as Apple Watch regains top spot in wearables after near two-year absence

Apple became the largest wearable vendor in the first quarter of 2017, overtaking struggling fitness tracker maker Fitbit, according to new research.
Wearable shipments reached 22 million units in the first three months of the year, up from 18.2 million in the same period in 2016, Strategy Analytics said in a report released on Thursday.
Apple shipped 3.5 million Apple Watches, up from 2.2 million the year before, capturing 15.9 percent of the entire wearable market. The U.S. technology giant clinched the top spot for the first time since the third quarter of 2015.
Fitbit, which has consistently been at the top in terms of market share, fell dramatically. The company, which makes products such as the Flex 2 fitness tracker and Blaze smartwatch, shipped 2.9 million devices in the first quarter, down 35 percent from the year before. Meanwhile, its market share slipped to 13.2 percent, down from 24.7 percent in the first quarter of 2016.