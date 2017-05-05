Fitbit ‘golden era' is over as Apple Watch regains top spot in wearables after near two-year absence

It sat behind Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi, which had a 15.5 percent market share.

Fitbit has been struggling recently and announced in January a round of 110 job cuts . On Wednesday, however, the California-based company reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates.

"While 2017 remains a transition year, we have executed on our restructuring plan," Fitbit CEO James Park said in a press release on Wednesday.

But analysts warned that the company which once dominated the wearable market may have already peaked.

"Fitbit is struggling in the face of growing competition from fitness-led Apple Watch and others and Fitbit's golden era has now come to an end," Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics and one of the authors of the research, told CNBC by email.

Shares of Fitbit have plunged over 65 percent in the past year.

Other vendors such as Apple have put a heavy focus on the health features of their devices, which is eating into an area that Fitbit once had control of. Apple does not break out official Apple Watch sales figures which are included under the "other products" section of its earnings statement.

This segment's revenue grew 31 percent year-on-year in the firm's fiscal second quarter earnings released this week, but it also includes other products such as Apple TV and Beats. In September, the company released the Apple Watch Series 2, a refreshed version of its smartwatch, which has helped sales.

"The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing, and a good retail presence," Mawston said in a press release.