Futures point to lower open on Wall Street ahead of jobs report

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday morning as traders looked to the release of nonfarm payrolls at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have added 185,000 jobs last month versus 98,000 in March.

The unemployment rate and average hourly wages will also be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while consumer credit is set to come out at 3:00 p.m. ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.40 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.04 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.42 a barrel, down 0.22 percent.



In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.28 percent lower on Friday morning.



On Sunday, French voters will head to the polls for the second round of their presidential election, with the independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron facing off against the far-right Marine Le Pen.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite closed 0.77 percent lower.