Macron is France's next president — here’s what happens next

These could be Macron's most pressing challenges 3 Hours Ago | 03:34

Emmanuel Macron has fought off populist opponent Marine Le Pen and won the race to become France's next president.

The centrist candidate secured approximately 65 percent of votes to far-right Le Pen's 35 percent, according to a Kantar Sofres poll, in what has been one of the most significant elections in France's recent history.

Macron's win signals a victory for both pro-Europeans and pollsters, who correctly predicted his lead. CNBC takes a look at the En Marche (translated as "onwards") party leader's next steps towards the Elysee Palace.

What happens now?

Macron will be inaugurated within the week, with many commentators suggesting May 11 as the most likely date.

At this point he will replace the outgoing President Francois Hollande and attentions will turn to the upcoming parliamentary elections.

On June 11 and 18, French citizens will once again head to the polls for two rounds of voting to elect the country's 577 members of parliament.