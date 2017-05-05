Oil went through a flash crash overnight, putting an already fragile market on edge

Oil prices plunged below $44 a barrel overnight in a matter of minutes, putting the market on edge as futures tested yet another key technical level. Traders blamed forced margin calls and computer trading for the so-called flash
At about 11:17 pm ET, U.S. West Texas Intermediate
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures 2-day performance
The flash crash was frightening to traders who bet on higher oil prices, "but it looks to be anomalous even in a market that is technically very weak and searching for strong fundamentals," said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service.
"So for now, it looks to be more of a brief nightmare than a template for the next couple of days," he told CNBC in an email.
Futures have plunged through a number of key levels this week. The sudden drop brought it within striking distance of another "major support zone" at $42.70, which Seaport Global Securities flagged on Thursday.
A close below $44 a barrel could trigger technical targets in the neighborhood of $40.50 a barrel, Kloza said.
John Kilduff,
International benchmark Brent crude also extended losses overnight, dropping to $46.64 a barrel after breaking below $50 on Thursday for the first time in six weeks.
More important than Brent falling below $50 a barrel is