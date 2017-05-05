Sheryl Sandberg explains how to help people who are hurting, including yourself

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and the co-author of her latest book spoke in San Francisco this week to deliver some practical advice to people who are hurting -- or know others who are.

"If you don't know what to do, do something," Sandberg told an audience of 1,400 people packed into the city's Castro Theater Thursday night, to hear her and Adam Grant share stories of grief and how to heal from it.

The gathering came two years after the sudden death of her husband, David Goldberg. She wrote a book with Grant about how she dealt with the loss, called "Option B," and was in San Francisco to promote it.

Sandberg's nudge toward action recalled a famous quotation from Winston Churchill, who struggled with depression and self-doubt in his storied life and once advised: "If you're going through hell, keep going."

As the chief operating officer of one of the world's most valuable companies and the author of a previous best-seller, Sandberg's bereavement has been far more public than most. The book, subtitled "Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," was the top-selling title on Amazon the day it debuted last month, aided by Sandberg's notoriety and a lot of advance emotional work.

The book grew out of conversations that Grant and Sandberg had in the wake of her tragedy and was supported by a community that grew on Facebook after Sandberg began sharing details of her struggle.

For people who are either suffering from grief or supporting others who are, the pair offered up these other strategies: