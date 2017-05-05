Here's why the stock market should start caring more about falling oil prices

This was an eagerly awaited earnings season for Wall Street, as investors were concerned whether the stock market's high valuation attained during a rally since the U.S. presidential election was actually justified.

The S&P 500 shot through the roof after President Donald Trump was elected, amid expectations of lower corporate taxes, deregulation and more government spending.

Persistent weakness in oil prices, however, could send the energy shares and earnings reeling, as it did in the early part of 2016.

Bell said first-quarter 2016 earnings growth totaled negative 6.7 percent when including the energy sector. That number improved to negative 1 percent when excluding energy.

Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones, said investors are paying attention to the fall in oil prices, but not as it relates to earnings.

"Sometimes falling oil prices are indicative of global demand which could lead to a slowdown in economic growth," she said.

Crude prices plunged below $30 a barrel in early 2016 as a supply glut dragged them lower. The massive fall in prices led to concerns about the health of the global economy; these concerns also pressured global equity markets.

S&P since Jan. 1, 2016

Source: FactSet