Trump signs spending bill to avert government shutdown

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the omnibus spending bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, a White House spokeswoman said.

The bipartisan, nearly $1.2 trillion measure comes after weeks of negotiations. The deal puts an additional $15 billion toward Trump's planned military buildup and $1.5 billion more for border security.

The president signed the bill Friday afternoon while at his golf club in New Jersey, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

Democrats talked up how the deal lacks funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, and pointed out that it does not include much of the massive cuts to domestic programs that Trump wanted. The president and House Speaker Paul Ryan both focused on defense and border security spending as Republican victories.

On Tuesday, Trump called the bill a "clear win for the American people," while Ryan said "this is what winning looks like."

Irked by Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer highlighting what they deemed victories in the spending bill, Trump lashed out in tweets Tuesday morning. He targeted Senate rules that require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster on spending bills, therefore requiring compromise between the majority and minority parties.

He wrote that the country "needs a good 'shutdown' in September," when the funding expires, to fix what he called a "mess."

Pressed to explain Trump's call for a shutdown Tuesday, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the president "is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with Democrats, and they went out to try and spike the football and make him look bad."

Schumer chose not to counter Trump on the shutdown talk Tuesday.

"This is a good day, and it's a bipartisan day, so I'm not going to get into finger pointing," Schumer said. "It was a bipartisan negotiation as I said. The leaders — Democrat, Republican, House and Senate — work well together. And why ruin that?"