Dow dragged lower by IBM shares; S&P and Nasdaq rise after strong jobs report

    The Dow Jones industrial average struggled to keep pace with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite as a fall in IBM's stock put a lid on the index.

    IBM shares fell more than 2 percent on Friday and contributed the most losses on the Dow after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett sold a third of his IBM stake, or 81 million shares.

    "I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward," Buffett told CNBC.

    The S&P and Nasdaq rose slightly after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected last month.

    The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent. Economists polled by Reuters expected jobs growth of 185,000 and for the unemployment rate to hit 4.5 percent.

    "The market reaction was a little muted. I think there's just caution out there," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "People are saying there's no caution as seen on the Vix, but where you are seeing caution is in people not going out and buying everything at these levels."

    Average hourly wages, meanwhile, rose 0.3 percent.

    NYSE Traders
    Andrew Renneisen | Getty Images
    NYSE Traders

    Wall Street had been looking forward to this jobs report after March's numbers were lackluster. Investors also wanted to gauge whether the Federal Reserve could stay on its current path towards monetary policy normalization.

    "Today's numbers from the jobs report represent a strong bounce-back following the disappointing figures recorded the month prior and is [a] testament to a growing economy," said Kully Samra, managing director at Charles Schwab.

    "With the Fed hitting the pause button in May, the recovery in today's employment data gives weight to the prospect of a further rate hike in June and the possibility of two or three more this year," Sarma said.

    The Fed held interest rates steady earlier this week, but hinted at the possibility of a June rate hike. Market expectations for a rate hike next month were 78.5 percent on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    U.S. equity futures rose slightly after the jobs data were released, while Treasury yields traded mixed. The benchmark 10-year note yield fell to 2.343 percent after a brief rise following the data release. The two-year note yield, meanwhile, rose to 1.31 percent.

    "It was a good number," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income. "I think the bond market had priced in an upside surprise after [March's] depressed number."

    Wall Street also kept an eye on oil prices as they tried to rebound from a five-month low. West Texas Intermediate futures for June fell 0.24 percent to $45.41 per barrel, trading near its lowest levels since November.

