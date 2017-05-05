Dow dragged lower by IBM shares; S&P and Nasdaq rise after strong jobs report

The Dow Jones industrial average struggled to keep pace with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite as a fall in IBM's stock put a lid on the index.

IBM shares fell more than 2 percent on Friday and contributed the most losses on the Dow after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett sold a third of his IBM stake, or 81 million shares.

"I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward," Buffett told CNBC.

The S&P and Nasdaq rose slightly after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected last month.

The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent. Economists polled by Reuters expected jobs growth of 185,000 and for the unemployment rate to hit 4.5 percent.

"The market reaction was a little muted. I think there's just caution out there," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "People are saying there's no caution as seen on the Vix, but where you are seeing caution is in people not going out and buying everything at these levels."

Average hourly wages, meanwhile, rose 0.3 percent.